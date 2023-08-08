'Heartless': Family members of US soldiers who died in Kabul rip apart Joe Biden

As Taliban rule in Afghanistan closes on to its second year, the frenzied exit of the last US forces from Kabul in August 2021 is again in spotlight. On August 26, 2021, a deadly terrorist attack at Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport claimed the lives of 13 US troops, one of the deadliest attack on the US forces that were stationed in Afghanistan since weeks after 9/11 attack.

Now, the mother of one of the 13 US troops killed at August 2021 attack on Kabul airport, has come out, and has described US President Joe Biden's reaction towards her son's death as 'heartless'.

"When Joe Biden, our elected president, entered the room, when he approached me, his words to me were, 'My wife, Jill, and I know how you feel. We lost our son as well and brought him home in a flag-draped coffin,'" Cheryl Rex, mother of Lance Corporal Dylan Merola, said at a press conference on August 7, Newsweek reported.

"My heart started beating faster and I started shaking knowing that their son died from cancer and that they were able to be by his side," Rex said.

"Also wondering, how someone can honestly be so heartless."

One of Biden's sons Beau served in Iraq from September 2008 to September 2009 and died from brain cancer in 2015.

Biden claims that his son "lost his life in Iraq", in an apparent reference to his long-held belief that Beau caught cancer due to his exposure to the military burn pits while on active duty.

Rex was among several family members of the US soldiers who died in Afghanistan, who spoke on Monday, demanding answers from the Biden administration for the rushed exit from Afghanistan.

Other family members who spoke on August 7, were also reportedly critical of Biden administration over the tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Darin Hoover, father of fallen Marine Staff Sergeant Darin Taylor Hoover, Jr., called on Joe Biden and asserted: "do what our son did: be a grown-ass man."

"Admit to your mistakes, learn from them so this doesn't happen ever, ever again," Hoover said, according to the Newsweek.

"You all need to resign immediately. Our sons and daughters have more integrity in their little toes than every one of them combined," he added while referring to the cumulative constituents of Biden administration in Washington DC.

