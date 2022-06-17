'Heartbroken' family of British scribe pays tribute to Phillips and Pereira, thanks people for support

After bodies of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous activist Bruno Pereira were found in Amazon by Brazil police, the family of the scribe has spoken about their heartbreak over the news. The work of the duo will be an inspiration for others, they also said. The family also offered thanks to everyone who contributed in the search for Phillips and Pereira. The statement has been issued on behalf of Phillips’ sister Sian, brother Gareth, their partners and children.

“We are heartbroken at the confirmation that Dom and Bruno were murdered and extend our deepest sympathies to Alessandra, Beatriz and the other Brazilian family members of both men. We are grateful to all those who have taken part in the search, especially the indigenous groups, who worked tirelessly to find evidence of the attack,” the family wrote.

“In due course, we will offer our perspective on the courageous lives and important work of these remarkable men but for the moment, we request that representatives of the media allow the family some peace to deal privately with what has happened to their beloved Dom,” the statement added.

Earlier, investigators claimed on Wednesday that they had discovered human remains in their search for British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira after a suspect confessed to killing them in the Amazon rainforest.

According to investigator Eduardo Fontes, the suspect, a fisherman who had feuded with Pereira over his efforts to prevent illicit fishing on indigenous land, led police to a distant burial location where the bones were discovered.

“This tragic outcome puts an end to the anguish of not knowing Dom and Bruno’s whereabouts. Now, we can bring them home and say goodbye with love. Today, we also begin our quest for justice. I hope that the investigations exhaust all possibilities and bring definitive answers on all relevant details as soon as possible,” Phillips’ wife Alessandra Sampaio said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Twitter, Pereira’s wife Beatriz Matos, said, “Now that Bruno’s spirits are wandering in the forest and spread among us, our strength is much greater.”

Phillips, a freelance reporter who has written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, was doing research for a book about the journey with Pereira, a former head of the federal indigenous affairs agency Funai's isolated and recently encountered tribes.

(With inputs from agencies)