Hamas motive behind Oct 7 attack REVEALED: Here's what tunnel papers beneath Gaza tell about Israel-Hamas war

After almost two years of the Hamas attack, a new report has emerged, stating that the terror group aimed to derail "normalisation" talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia by launching October 7 attacks and pushing Gaza into war.

Hamas chief and Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar allegedly told his men that an “extraordinary act” was needed to stop Israel and Saudi Arabia from reaching an agreement, The Wall Street Journal report revealed.

Notably, Sinwar was killed last year by the Israeli military. He feared that such a deal between Israel and Saudi would undermine Hamas' cause for the destruction of Israel and the creation of a Palestinian state.

The terror group chief ordered his men to immediately prepare for the attack they have been waiting on for two years, according to the new set of documents recovered by the Israeli army.

The documents were allegedly found in a tunnel beneath Gaza. According to that, a deal between the two nations would be a game-changer for political dynamics in the Middle East.

It further pointed to a pivotal meeting of Hamas's political leadership that took place just five days before the attack.

“There is no doubt that the Saudi-Zionist normalization agreement is progressing significantly,” Sinwar allegedly said at the time, warning that the deal would “open the door for the majority of Arab and Islamic countries to follow the same path.”

He added, the goal is "to bring about a major move or a strategic shift in the paths and balances of the region with regard to the Palestinian cause".

Notably, Saudi officials have been pushing for a two-state solution as a condition for formally recognising Israel as an ally nation, which would mean that the Palestinian territory would be recognised as an independent entity.

Hamas' October 7 attack killed over 1000 people in Israel and the retaliatory attacks on Gaza killed more than 53,000 people on the other side.