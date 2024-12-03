Gaza Strip

Palestinian militant group Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party announced on Tuesday (Dec. 3) that they have agreed to create a committee to jointly run post-war Gaza, the news agency AFP reported, citing negotiators from both sides.

The committee would be composed of 10 to 15 non-partisan figures with authority on matters related to the economy, education, health, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction.

Hamas and Fatah have been rivals since the militant group ejected Fatah from the Gaza Strip after deadly clashes that followed Hamas' victory in the 2006 election.

Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007. The Fatah, meanwhile, has been controlling the Palestinian Authority (PA) and also has partial administrative control in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

Plan needs Abbas' approval

The final plan (to jointly run post-war Gaza) would need Palestinian President Abbas' approval.

Following recent talks in Cairo brokered by Egypt, Hamas and Fatah agreed that the committee would administer the Palestinian side of the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt—the territory's only crossing that is not shared with Israel.

The agreement on the formation of the committee comes at a time of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which has been going on since October 7 last year.

A wide debate on who will run post-war Gaza

The issue of who will govern Gaza after the war has been widely debated. Palestinians have insisted that the territory's future should be theirs to decide, rejecting any foreign intervention.

Israeli authorities have said they do not intend to govern Gaza but firmly oppose Hamas returning to power.

(With inputs from agencies)