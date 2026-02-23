/LCA Tejas: HAL acknowledges reports, calls it a 'minor tech incident'

HAL has denied a crash involving the LCA Tejas, calling it a “minor tech incident” while landing. The pilot remains safe, while the probe continues into the issue, working closely with the Indian Air Force. India's indigenous fighter jet program, LCA Tejas, had been under scrutiny as reports emerged of a third crash earlier in the month. The location and details of the crash were not made clear in the reports.

"HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on the ground," wrote HAL in a post on the social media platform X.

HAL claimed that it maintains the best safety records among all contemporary fighter jets in service worldwide. There have been two confirmed cases of crashes till now, one in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer in March 2024 and another one in November 2025 in Dubai Air Show. HAL first came into service in January, 2017.

“LCA Tejas maintains one of the world’s best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth, and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a speedy resolution,” read the post of HAL.

IAF has not made any public statement about the “tech incident”. IAF now have two squadrons with Tejas operational, No 45 Squadron “Flying Daggers” and No 18 Squadron “Flying Bullets”, with each squadron holding a nominal strength of about 18 fighters. IAF has further signed a contract for 97 Tejas Mk 1A jets in September 2025. The delivery is to commence during 2027-28 and is expected to be completed over a period of six years.