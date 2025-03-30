Guru Granth Sahib Saroops were flown from New Delhi to Hong Kong, and a pilot who helped with sewa during the transportation shared the journey. The video has gone viral and is winning hearts online. Guru Granth Sahib Saroops are physical scriptures of the holy book and are revered as a living Guru in Sikhism. The business class of the flight was booked for smooth and respectful movement.

Each Saroop was placed on a separate seat, paid respect, and transported following all protocols and with utmost devotion.

The pilot, Sarab Jaspreet Minhas, shared the video on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Being blessed & privileged to be part of the Air India Team for transportation of Guru Granth Sahib Ji swaroop’s (Bir) from New Delhi to Hong Kong. The entire business class was booked, and the task was conducted very smoothly and religiously, following the code of conduct by the entire team and the local Hong Kong Gurdwara community members."

He further added, "Guru Granth Sahib ji Swroop’s were very diligently and respectfully moved through till the immigration & further by the local Hong Kong Gurdwara Team members Baljinder Singh to the Gurdwara itself. Special thanks to the Airport authority Hong Kong and the Air India staff for giving the leverage and respect to perform all the rituals by offering whole hearted cooperation. Feeling blessed!"

Netizens were very pleased to see the video shared by Minhas; one user wrote, "WOW!!! Incredible! We’ve always wondered how The Saroop gets transported from other countries!!! Thank you so much for sharing this! This is so special! Lua loved watching this!"

Another said, "This is so beautiful and wholesome!"