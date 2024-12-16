New Jersey, United States

Advertisment

Podcast icon Joe Rogan has expressed his growing worry over the mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey and parts of the Empire State, following a disturbing new theory. The podcast host made these comments on Sunday, December 15, after watching a video that shared an unsettling and unverified claim about the drones.

Drone theory raises alarm

Advertisment

The video, which quickly went viral, features John Ferguson, CEO of a remote aircraft system company in Kansas. He suggests the drones may be searching for something on the ground, like a gas leak or radioactive material. “The only reason you would fly an unmanned aircraft at night is if you’re looking for something,” Ferguson explained, adding that he doesn’t believe the drones are harmful.

Ferguson clarified that this theory is just his best guess based on his expertise and hasn’t been confirmed by others. He cautioned viewers not to jump to conclusions, saying, “If you think it’s nonsense, that’s fine. I don’t want to spread misinformation.”

Also Read: Trump slams Biden government over mystery drone sightings, says 'shoot them down'

Advertisment

Rogan’s growing concern

Rogan’s response to Ferguson’s theory was quick. The podcast host took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying, “This is the first video about these drones that has got me genuinely concerned.” His concern grew, particularly after earlier comments from government officials downplaying the situation.

This is the first video about these drones that has got me genuinely concerned. https://t.co/yzRoie2lUn — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) December 15, 2024 ×

Govt dismisses threat amid growing speculation

White House spokesperson John Kirby reassured the public that the drones posed no threat, but Rogan questioned this, calling it “sus.” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that while some sightings were drones, others were manned aircraft misidentified as drones.

Despite official dismissals, theories persist. Some experts suspect a foreign power may be involved, using the drones to distract from other activities. President-elect Donald Trump also suggested the government knows more and called for the drones to be shot down.

Watch: Mystery Drone Sightings Continue in New Jersey: Here's What We Know

A growing mystery

The mystery of the drone sightings is sparking fear and rumours despite dismissal from the government. With so many questions and few answers, people are left wondering what these strange drones are really up to.

(With inputs from agencies)