Greta Thunberg invites criticism for chanting 'crush Zionism' at pro-Palestinian protest in Sweden

Climate activist Greta Thunberg invited sharp criticism after a video of hers chanting “crush Zionism” at a pro-Palestinian protest in Sweden surfaced on the internet.

In a video that went viral on social media, she can be seen participating in a demonstration outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, where she along with hundreds of thousands of other protesters chanted “crush Zionism”.

Earlier this month, Thunberg, during a climate protest in Amsterdam, linked the climate movement with the Palestinian issue. Greta Thunberg chants “crush Zionism” outside Israeli embassy in Stockholm.



Now for sure the U.N. will invite her back.

“As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity,” she said.

Thunberg, in the month of October, had shared a post on her social media platform voicing support for Palestine after Israel intensified its strikes on Gaza in retaliation for Hamas assaults.

"Week 270. Today we are striking in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected," the climate activist wrote on X social media platform.

"It goes without saying - or so I thought - that I’m against the horrific attacks by Hamas. As I said, 'the world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected'," she added in the post. Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.#FreePalestine #IStandWithPalestine #StandWithGaza #FridaysForFuture

Thread🧵

In the post, the 20-year-old shared a picture where she along with three other women can be seen holding pro-Palestine posters.

'Speak up'

Israel sharply denounced the climate activist for her move.

It then responded to her post by saying that the militant group Hamas doesn't "use sustainable materials for their rockets which have butchered innocent Israelis".

"The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends. Speak up,” the post added.

It also shared the photos of three 19-year-old Israelis, who were allegedly killed in the Hamas assault.