Greta Thunberg had her last School Strike against Climate Change. Here's why

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, participated in her final School Strike for Climate to commemorate her high school graduation on Friday, June 9.

Having previously taken a year-long break from school in 2019 to raise awareness about climate action, Thunberg announced on Twitter that her graduation marked the end of her ability to school strike for the climate.

"Today, I graduate from school, which means I'll no longer be able to school strike for the climate," Thunberg said on Twitter.

Also read | Greta Thunberg, 600 other environmental activists sue Sweden over climate inaction

While her future protests would not be considered school strikes since she is no longer a student, Thunberg described the urgency of the fight for environment, stating that there is no other option but to do everything possible.

"This is the last school strike for me," she wrote, adding that there is "no other option than to do everything we possibly can."

"The fight has only just begun."

In 2018, at the age of 15, Thunberg initiated the School Strike for Climate movement, also known as Fridays for Future, by sitting alone outside the Swedish parliament to demand stronger action on climate change.

Her demonstration soon inspired similar protests worldwide, with students skipping classes to demand more immediate climate action. Greta Thunberg's climate activism so far Reflecting on the growth of the movement, Thunberg expressed her surprise at its global reach, stating that when she started striking in 2018, she could never have anticipated its impact.

"When I started striking in 2018 I could never have expected that it would lead to anything," Thunberg said on Friday.

"Quite suddenly this was a global movement growing every day. During 2019, millions of youth striked from school for the climate, flooding the streets in over 180 countries."

Also watch | Climate Activists Greta Thunberg backs anti-coal demonstration in Germany × Thunberg has since become short of a divisive figure in the fight for climate action, delivering speeches to world leaders at United Nations conferences, earning the title of Time magazine's youngest-ever Person of the Year in 2019, and receiving multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations with critics citing Thunberg failing to present feasible alternatives for climate change-inducing factors.

In March, she criticised world leaders for what she called an "unprecedented betrayal" following the release of the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN's climate advisory panel.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE