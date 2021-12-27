Greece's southern islands witness two strong tremors

Greece's southern islands witnessed two tremors of a magnitude of 5.2 and 5.4 on Sunday.

There were no reports of any damage or casualties till now.

According to local media, the quake was experienced in Crete and the islands of Kassos, Karpathos, Rhodes and Santorini.

The Institute of Geodynamics in Athens said that the first tremor of 5.2-magnitude had struck at 5.15 pm (1515 GMT) east of the island of Crete and at a depth of 9 kilometres (5.6 miles).

The next one was even larger of 5.4 magnitude, which shook the ground at 8.59 pm (1859 GMT) about 25 kilometres (15.5 miles) northwest of the first, at a depth of 6.3 kilometres (3.9 miles), the institute reported.

In either earthquake, none of the buildings were damaged, the mayor of the small island of Kassos, which was closest to the epicentre of the quakes, told state news agency ANA.

A third 4.0-magnitude tremor was felt at 6.14 pm (1614 GMT) west of Athens. It was not related to the other two tremors, the institute added. The epicentre of this jolt was at a depth of 16.7 kilometres (10.4 miles), it said.

In Greece, tremors of these magnitude are common.

(With inputs from agencies)