Greece: Neo-Nazi leaders of Golden Dawn imprisoned for 13 years

Leaders of Golden Dawn, Greece's new-Nazi group, have been sentenced 13 years of prison on Wednesday as a trial seen as one of the most important in the country's modern political history neared its conclusion.

The jail term for Golden Dawn founder Nikos Michaloliakos capped a stunning downfall for the 62-year-old whose party was the country's third most popular in 2015, the year the trial began.

Also read: Neo-Nazi group branded as criminal organisation by Greek court

The mathematician and Holocaust denier, who founded the party in the 1980s and ran it with an iron fist ever since, also received an additional one year for illegal possession of a weapon.

The court also handed a life sentence on Wednesday to Golden Dawn member Yiorgos Roupakias for the murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas in 2013. Roupakias also received an additional 10 years in jail for belonging to a criminal group.

It was the stabbing of Fyssas that prompted authorities to crack down on Golden Dawn amid huge protests across Greece.

The authorities launched an inquiry into whether the party was a criminal organisation in parallel with the criminal investigation into the rapper's murder and into violent attacks on immigrants and left-wing activists.

Greek police had found unlicensed weapons and Nazi flags in the homes of party members. The party accused the government of a politically-motivated conspiracy to rob it of votes.

Golden Dawn entered parliament for the first time in 2012 at the peak of the crisis on a fiercely anti-immigrant platform, tapping into Greeks' anger over painful austerity measures and what many saw as a corrupt and cosy political establishment.