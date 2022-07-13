Google to slow down hiring, says Sundar Pichai in a memo to staff

Google parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly told its employees that the tech giant will be “slowing down the pace of hiring for the rest of the year”. The comments come as several analysts have predicted that the US will be hit by the recession by the end of this year.

Pichai has said that the company will have to “be more entrepreneurial” and work with “greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days”, according to an internal memo cited by The Verge.

According to the memo, Pichai said that the company “isn’t freezing hiring entirely; it’ll still hire engineering, technical and other critical roles”, but the pullback, he added, will mean “pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas”.

"For the balance of 2022 and 2023, we'll focus our hiring on engineering, technical and other critical roles, and make sure the great talent we do hire is aligned with our long-term priorities," he reportedly wrote in the memo.

Pichai also indicated that the company will redeploy resources to higher priority areas and pause ongoing projects during this period.

“Making the company more efficient is up to all of us — we’ll be creating more ways for you all to engage and share ideas to help, so stay tuned,” he said.

Notably, Google isn’t the only company that has paused hiring people. Uber has said it’ll have to be “hardcore about costs,” while Meta sent a memo to employees warning of “serious times” and fierce headwinds after implementing hiring freezes for some teams,

Spotify also announced plans to slow hiring, and other companies, like Twitter, and Netflix, have recently decided to lay off employees.

(With inputs from agencies)

