/Gold rush: Karachi’s Malir river turns into a frenzied gold hunt as locals dig for fortune

A social-media frenzy drives hundreds to Karachi's Malir River, where people search for alleged gold, though experts question the authenticity of the findings
A modern-day gold rush unfolded along Karachi’s Malir River as hundreds of residents, equipped with spades, shovels, and sieves, rushed to the Korangi Causeway in hopes of uncovering glittering gold. The surge of people was spurred by viral social media posts showing individuals digging and sifting through the river’s sand. Men, women, and children swarmed multiple spots near the causeway, eager to strike it rich. Videos circulating online showed groups knee-deep in mud, filling pans with sand and inspecting the particles under the blazing sun.
“I saw people pulling shiny bits from the sand,” said one onlooker, who captured the scene on video. “Everyone is convinced it could be gold.” While some individuals claimed to have found sparkling fragments, experts have warned that the presence of real gold has not been confirmed. “We cannot verify the gold content of these particles yet,” a metallurgical expert was quoted as saying to The Express Tribune.
The event attracted a diverse crowd, including many women and children, with families joining the hunt. The entire scene became a blend of a treasure chase and a viral sensation. Local authorities issued warnings, urging the public to be cautious and not be misled by unverified reports online. “People should refrain from gathering in large crowds or taking unnecessary risks based on rumors,” a municipal official was quoted as saying. By sunset, the riverbanks were left with numerous patches of dug-up earth, a visible sign of the citywide excitement that briefly turned Karachi’s industrial hub into a gold rush-style spectacle.