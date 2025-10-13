/Gold rush: Karachi’s Malir river turns into a frenzied gold hunt as locals dig for fortune

A modern-day gold rush unfolded along Karachi’s Malir River as hundreds of residents, equipped with spades, shovels, and sieves, rushed to the Korangi Causeway in hopes of uncovering glittering gold. The surge of people was spurred by viral social media posts showing individuals digging and sifting through the river’s sand. Men, women, and children swarmed multiple spots near the causeway, eager to strike it rich. Videos circulating online showed groups knee-deep in mud, filling pans with sand and inspecting the particles under the blazing sun.

“I saw people pulling shiny bits from the sand,” said one onlooker, who captured the scene on video. “Everyone is convinced it could be gold.” While some individuals claimed to have found sparkling fragments, experts have warned that the presence of real gold has not been confirmed. “We cannot verify the gold content of these particles yet,” a metallurgical expert was quoted as saying to The Express Tribune.

