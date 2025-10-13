/NASA astronaut shares photo of Himalayas and 'cloudy' India from space. Can you spot Everest?

A NASA astronaut has captured the majestic Mount Everest from space. A photo of the highest mountain on Earth, taken from the International Space Station (ISS), was shared by Don Pettit, known for his remarkable pictures from space. The image shows the snow-covered summit of Mount Everest with tough Nepalese terrain around it. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Orbiting the Himalayas mountain range. Mount Everest is in this photo, with much of Nepal visible as well." The ISS was above the Himalayas at the time he took the photo. Pettit added in another comment that the lower left region in the photo "is a cloudy lower Nepal and India, China is above the range in this photo." Another user wrote, "This photo makes you realise going to space is way cooler than climbing Mount Everest."

Meanwhile, others got to deciphering which peak in the photo is Everest. The photo shows the Himalayan range, and the Everest is right there, but hard to locate. Several people calculated using maps which peak exactly is Mount Everest. Another user pointed out how the Himalayas look completely different from space as compared to on Google. "Wow, what a view. Totally different from what we see on Google maps!" the user wrote.



See Himalayas from space

Can you see the trash on Everest? X user asks

One user joked about whether he could also see all the trash on Everest. Notably, Mount Everest has a huge garbage problem. Years of summitting the peak have led to all kinds of waste getting accumulated on the mountain. According to data, an estimated 50 tons of waste, such as discarded tents, oxygen canisters, and human waste sit on the world's tallest peak.