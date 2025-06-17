/Godfather of AI reveals THIS one job AI won't replace | SPOILER: It's not a desk job

As the world tilts towards AI, robots and everything digital, Godfather of AI and Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton said that there's only one job that won't be replaced by Artificial Intelligence.

While stressing that AI could pose an existential threat to humanity one day, he made a revelation on which job would be saved.

Here's the one job AI won't replace

Hinton believes that the job of "plumbing" will not be affected by the AI revolution.

Hinton is a Nobel Prize winner who earned his nickname for his work on neural networks and has revealed the risks of mass joblessness in the future, saying that technology will “get to be better than us at everything."

During an interview on the 'Diary of a CEO' podcast, he said that the takeover will happen eventually, but there are still jobs that are safer than others for now.

"I'd say it's going to be a long time before it's as good at physical manipulation. So a good bet would be to be a plumber," he said, according to a report.

The godfather of AI added that "intellectual" labour would be the worst hit as AI would easily take over those jobs.

"For mundane intellectual labour, AI is just going to replace everybody," he said.

He stressed that most jobs will not be able to withstand the wave of disruption AI will bring in the future.

"In the past, new technologies have come in, which didn’t led to joblessness. New jobs were created. So the classic example people use is automatic telemachines. When automatic tele machines came in, a lot of bank tellers didn’t lose their jobs, they just got to do more interesting things," Hinton said.

He noted that he saw an article recently, saying that many university graduates are already struggling to find jobs, adding that one reason could be that companies have started using AI to do the kind of work these graduates will do.