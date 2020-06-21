Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 460,000

More than 460,000 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Over 8.8 million people have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus around the world and more than four million have recovered. The United States has the most cases and deaths, followed by Brazil.

Indonesia reported 1,331 new coronavirus infections, it's a biggest daily increase since the outbreak started locally, taking its total number of cases to 42,762.

The World Health Organization has announced that testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after new data and studies showed no benefit.

(With inputs from agencies)