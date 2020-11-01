Global coronavirus cases exceed 46 million; death toll at 1,198,000

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 46 million people, with 12 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the world has witnessed a total of 46,312,467 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The death count has also surged to 1,198,000.

The US, the worst-hit country, has 9,158,275 cases. It is followed by India, which has 8,184,082.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

(With inputs from agencies)