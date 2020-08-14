Global coronavirus cases exceed 20 million; death toll at 759,716

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 20 million people, with 7.59 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the world has witnessed a total of 20,924,603 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The death count has also surged to 759,716.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected, with 5,254,171 coronavirus cases and 167,113 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,224,876 cases and 105,463 deaths, and India (2,461,190 cases, 48,040 deaths).

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,449 to 221,413, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 14 to 9,225.

New Zealand Friday reported 12 new cases of coronavirus, as the country awaited an announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on whether a lockdown in its biggest city, Auckland, will be eased or extended. Auckland, home to 1.7 million people, was put under lockdown on Wednesday, hours after four new cases were discovered.

(With inputs from agencies)