/Glitches or sabotage? From Turkey's Erdogan to Canada's Carney world leaders face microphone failures while raising Palestine, Gaza issue at UN

A series of technical breakdowns at the United Nations left world leaders struggling to be heard as they addressed the General Assembly on Gaza and Palestinian statehood. Microphone failures interrupted speeches by Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto. UN staff later said the glitches were due to equipment faults in the General Assembly hall, stressing there was “no indication” of deliberate interference.

What happened to Indonesia’s president mid-speech?

On Tuesday, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was outlining plans to send peacekeepers to Gaza when his microphone suddenly went silent. The interpreter was left unable to continue until the feed returned seconds later.

Erdogan’s warning on Gaza cut short

Hours earlier, Turkish President Erdogan was denouncing what he called Israel’s “genocide in Gaza” and urging immediate recognition of Palestine when his audio failed. Delegates briefly heard the interpreter say, “Cannot hear the President, his voice is gone.” The sound came back soon after, but not before confusion spread through the hall.

Canada’s Palestine recognition met with cheers, then silence

The most dramatic disruption came when Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney formally recognised the State of Palestine. His declaration, “In this context, Canada recognises the state of Palestine,” drew applause from delegates. Moments later, his microphone cut out completely, raising questions about the timing of the glitch. One delegate later remarked, “The recognition was heard loud and clear, even if the microphone was not.”

Why is Palestinian statehood dominating the UN session?

This year’s General Assembly has been dominated by calls for Palestinian recognition and urgent action on Gaza. France, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg and Canada have joined the growing list of countries extending recognition, with President Emmanuel Macron declaring, “Today, France recognises the state of Palestine.”

Israel has rejected the move, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisting, “A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.” The US also opposed the announcements, with the White House warning recognition would be seen as a “reward to Hamas.”