/Mass funeral in Pakistan after military bombs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa village killing 30

The Pakistani Air Force struck its own province killing 30 people, including women and children. And there are videos of the bodies of the deceased being carried out of homes in the Matre Dara village located in the Tirah Valley. The disturbing visuals are of people carrying their loved ones. During the wee hours of September 22, the forces dropped eight LS-6 bombs from JF-17 fighter jets. There has been no statement on the killing by the government or the military; the authorities have remained silent.