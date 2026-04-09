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Rex Heuermann confesses to killing 8 women in Gilgo Beach serial killings. Who is he?

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 02:17 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 02:17 IST
Rex Heuermann confesses to killing 8 women in Gilgo Beach serial killings. Who is he?

Rex Heuermann (C) pleads guilty in connection with the Gilgo Beach serial killings during a hearing at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, New York on April 8, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Former architect Rex Heuermann admits to killing eight women, including the Gilgo Four; he faces multiple life sentences, sentencing set for June 17

Rex Heuermann, a 62-year-old former architect, confessed on Wednesday (April 8) to the murders of eight women and the disposal of their bodies at Gilgo Beach, Manorville, and Southampton on Long Island, ending one of New York’s most notorious unsolved murder cases. The shocking revelation comes over a decade after the discovery of human remains that horrified the local community.

Who is Rex Heuermann?

Heuermann once lived a quiet, professional life as an architect on Long Island. Married and raising a family, he maintained a seemingly ordinary lifestyle that masked decades of violent crimes. Despite his calm exterior, he secretly targeted women over nearly 30 years, committing a series of murders that devastated families and shocked the local community.

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Court confession and plea deal

During a Suffolk County court hearing, Heuermann changed his plea, admitting to seven murder charges and acknowledging the deliberate killing of Karen Vergata, whose remains were found separately and whose murder remains uncharged. Heuermann also agreed to cooperate with the FBI as part of his plea deal. Michael Brown, Heuermann’s defense attorney, told reporters, “I think that was a huge sense of relief for him. When you have that type of, in your head and on your body, I think by admitting it, it's cathartic to some extent.” Heuermann is expected to receive life in prison without the possibility of parole, including three consecutive life sentences and four additional terms ranging from 25 years to life. Sentencing is scheduled for June 17.

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The ‘Gilgo Four’ and who were the other victims

Heuermann’s crimes include the infamous “Gilgo Four”: Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello. All were in their 20s, worked as escorts, and disappeared between 2007 and 2010. Their bodies were discovered in December 2010, wrapped in burlap and buried close together, revealing a chilling pattern. Further investigations linked Heuermann to the murders of Jessica Taylor, Valerie Mack, Sandra Costilla, and Karen Vergata, with killings dating back to 1993. Authorities built their case using DNA evidence, cell phone records, and online activity, ultimately leading to Heuermann’s arrest in Manhattan in July 2023.

Community impact and reaction

Families and the community have been grappling with the impact of these crimes for years. Heuermann’s guilty plea brings some closure but also underscores the scale of the devastation caused by the Long Island serial killer, whose decade-spanning crimes left lasting scars on the region.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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