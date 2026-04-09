Rex Heuermann confesses to killing 8 women in Gilgo Beach serial killings. Who is he?

Rex Heuermann, a 62-year-old former architect, confessed on Wednesday (April 8) to the murders of eight women and the disposal of their bodies at Gilgo Beach, Manorville, and Southampton on Long Island, ending one of New York’s most notorious unsolved murder cases. The shocking revelation comes over a decade after the discovery of human remains that horrified the local community.

Who is Rex Heuermann?

Heuermann once lived a quiet, professional life as an architect on Long Island. Married and raising a family, he maintained a seemingly ordinary lifestyle that masked decades of violent crimes. Despite his calm exterior, he secretly targeted women over nearly 30 years, committing a series of murders that devastated families and shocked the local community.

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Court confession and plea deal

During a Suffolk County court hearing, Heuermann changed his plea, admitting to seven murder charges and acknowledging the deliberate killing of Karen Vergata, whose remains were found separately and whose murder remains uncharged. Heuermann also agreed to cooperate with the FBI as part of his plea deal. Michael Brown, Heuermann’s defense attorney, told reporters, “I think that was a huge sense of relief for him. When you have that type of, in your head and on your body, I think by admitting it, it's cathartic to some extent.” Heuermann is expected to receive life in prison without the possibility of parole, including three consecutive life sentences and four additional terms ranging from 25 years to life. Sentencing is scheduled for June 17.

The ‘Gilgo Four’ and who were the other victims

Heuermann’s crimes include the infamous “Gilgo Four”: Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello. All were in their 20s, worked as escorts, and disappeared between 2007 and 2010. Their bodies were discovered in December 2010, wrapped in burlap and buried close together, revealing a chilling pattern. Further investigations linked Heuermann to the murders of Jessica Taylor, Valerie Mack, Sandra Costilla, and Karen Vergata, with killings dating back to 1993. Authorities built their case using DNA evidence, cell phone records, and online activity, ultimately leading to Heuermann’s arrest in Manhattan in July 2023.

Community impact and reaction