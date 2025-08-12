/Ghislane Maxwell told fellow inmate she had dirt on Trump-- And planned to use this to get pardon

Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to offer dirt on US President Donald Trump to former President Joe Biden, according to a report by The Daily Mail. The report cites a fellow inmate of Ghislane Maxwell, Kathryn Comolli, in Tallahassee in 2022. According to the report, Comolli stated that Maxwell offered information to Joe Biden in exchange for her release.

“I heard her tell another inmate that she had dirt on Trump and that it was going to get her a pardon from Biden. I guess Biden’s camp just didn’t want to go down that route,” said Comolli as reported by Daily Mail.

According to the inmate, it was well known to everyone in the prison that she wanted a pardon from Biden. But in any case, Biden reportedly did not want to associate with the most notorious sex trafficker in the country.

According to a memo by Biden's Department of Justice from 2022, Ghislane was unreliable and unremorseful; she decides when to reveal facts and those facts change based on her interests. She lied several times about cutting ties, receiving money from Epstein under oath during deposition for a civil lawsuit. “If anything stands out from the defendant’s sentencing submission, it is her complete failure to address her offence conduct and her utter lack of remorse,” read the memo.

“There are plenty of absurd rumours out there—but this one, patently false, might just take the cake,” said a lawyer of Maxwell David Oscar Markus.

In an unusual move, Ghislane Maxwell was transferred to a cushy low-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas, with no explanation. Earlier on Monday, a New York Judge denied the request of the Federal Government to release the Grand Jury Transcript of Ghislaine Maxwell.