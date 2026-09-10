Farmers in two border communities in Ghana are set to benefit from year-round farming following the handover of new irrigation facilities aimed at strengthening food production, boosting incomes and improving resilience to climate change.

The irrigation farms, located in Konjiahi in the Upper West Region near the Burkina Faso border, and Awiakrom in the Bono Region close to Côte d’Ivoire, were handed over by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in partnership with GIZ Ghana and Community Aid for Rural Development (CARD Ghana) in July and August 2026.

For years, farmers in the two communities have relied heavily on seasonal rainfall, limiting agricultural activities during prolonged dry seasons and exposing households to the effects of changing weather patterns. The new irrigation systems are expected to allow farmers to cultivate crops throughout the year, improving food security and providing more stable sources of income.

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According to local farmers, the facilities will help expand production, create market opportunities and encourage greater participation in agriculture, particularly among young people seeking sustainable livelihoods.

Agriculture remains a key pillar of Ghana’s economy, contributing 23.3 per cent of gross domestic product and employing about 45 per cent of the country’s labour force. However, dependence on rainfall continues to leave many farming communities vulnerable to climate variability and dry spells.

In Konjiahi, the irrigation project is expected to support dry-season cultivation and improve household food availability, while in Awiakrom it is projected to stimulate economic activity along the agricultural value chain, including processing, storage, transportation, marketing and cross-border trade.

Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, Chief of Mission for IOM Ghana, said improving access to productive resources and promoting year-round agriculture would help border communities strengthen food systems, unlock economic potential and build resilience against climate-related challenges.

The facilities will be managed through a community-led model, with selected residents jointly cultivating and overseeing the farms to ensure long-term sustainability and wider benefits for local development.