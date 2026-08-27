/Germany registers a record 15,800 deaths in back-to-back heatwaves this summer

Europe has witnessed four record-breaking, back-to-back heatwaves this summer. Amongst the worst hit countries are Germany France and Spain where the combined toll has crossed 25,000, according to the provisional national figures. Germany alone has registered a record 15,800 heat-related deaths this summer.

According to AFP that cited Robert Koch Institute (RKI), around 9,600 deaths were recorded in one week in Germany in late June. During the period the day temperature touched 40C, a sight barely experienced in the country.

That's not it, another 4,000 heat-related deaths were recorded between late July and mid-August, as per the latest update by the institute. Notably, 46 stations topped 40C (104F).

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The consecutive heatwaves across western Europe since May broke all records. Germany was not alone facing extreme day temperatures but France too recorded its hottest national average day on record. While Spain endured persistent highs above 42C.

The last time Germany recorded such high heat-related deaths was in 2018. The number stood at 8,900 which was the highest ever recorded.

Systematically compiled EU-wide excess mortality figures, available since 2008, show that the only other summer week with a higher rate of additional deaths occurred in July 2022, when Covid-19 was still circulating.

Extreme heat can lead to heatstroke and eventually death but it largely fatal when combined with existing conditions such as cardiovascular, lung or kidney diseases.