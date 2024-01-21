Germany: Protests against far-right draw tens of thousands

Protests against the far-right AfD party in Germany drew more than 100,000 protesters across the country on Sunday (January 21). The people were furious that the party members met extremists and discussed mass deportation plans. In Frankfurt alone 35,000 protesters responded to the call "Defend democracy – Frankfurt against the AfD"

The northern city of Hanover saw similar turnout and protesters were seen with posters that read 'Nazis out'.

Protests were also held in cities like Kassel, Erfurt, Braunschweig and even in smaller towns.

Calls for protests were given in over 100 locations in Germany. An appeal has also been made for a protest in Berlin.

AfD party has faced widespread criticism with politicians, religious leaders and even some Bundesliga coaches appealing people to protest against it.

For past week, there has been a mobilisation for protests against AfD, after it was revealed that members of the party attended meetings with neo-Nazis and other extremists. They reported discussed mass deportation of migrants, those seeking asylum and even of German citizens of foreign origin who were deemed to have failed in integration with the German society.

The meeting took place in the German city of Potsdam. It was also attended by Martin Sellner who supports the “great replacement” conspiracy theory. This conspiracy theory claims that there was a plot by migrants who are non-white to replace 'native' white population of Europe.

Sellner is leader of Austria’s Identitarian Movement which subscribes to the conspiracy theory.

German Chacellor Olaf Scholz himself attended a demonstration against the far-right on last weekend and underlined that plans to expel immigrants as well as citizens was and attack on democracy "and in turn, on all of us”.

He made an appeal to everyone to stand by democratic values of Germany.

The protests held by German people have been welcomed by opposition parties as well.