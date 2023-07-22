Germany: Five left injured after out-of-control car plows into crowd at American car show

Police in Germany’s Hannover were on high alert on Saturday as a car ploughed into a crowd at a classic American car show. The incident ended up injuring at least five people, one of them critically.

The car show was held at the city’s Schützenplatz, an area designated for fairs and other community events of some 25 acres, DW reported.

Police said they were called to the area after reports of a car driving into the audience in an uncontrolled manner. Police on Twitter informed a large operation was being carried out at the incident site.

No terror link

After a preliminary investigation, police said a defect in the vehicle could have caused the “accident”.

Dennis Schmitt, a spokesperson for the police, confirmed the authorities didn’t find any terror connection and that the vehicle was impounded immediately for further investigation.

The police didn’t identify the car but a local newspaper quoted an eyewitness as claiming that it was a dark green Ford Mustang.

Local media also reported how the driver of the car made efforts to apply brakes and pull out the key to stop the car, but to no avail.

Driver in utter shock

The eyewitness also claimed that the driver was in utter shock when he came out of the car after hitting the victims.

Some victims were reportedly tossed several metres away. Local media quoted another eyewitness as saying that the tyres on the vehicle spun as it suddenly accelerated before it pulled to the left and into the crowd.

About the car show

HAZ reports that the renowned "Street Mag Show" has earned its esteemed reputation as Germany's biggest extravaganza dedicated to showcasing American classic cars and iconic Harley Davidson motorcycles.

The event draws in crowds from far and wide, luring car and motorcycle enthusiasts to marvel at the dazzling display of dozens of vintage American cars, spanning from the glamorous 1930s to the retro-cool 1980s. With a magnificent array of vehicles on exhibit, attendees are transported back in time to relive the golden era of American automobile engineering and design.

For two exhilarating days, the "Street Mag Show" creates an electric atmosphere, pulsating with passion and admiration for these automotive and motorcycle masterpieces.

As the engines roar to life, a symphony of revving sounds fills the air, igniting the spirits of visitors who share a deep appreciation for the craftsmanship and artistry of these timeless machines.