Germany arrests man on suspicion of planning an attack on ‘pro-Israel demonstration’: Reports

Police in the western German city of Duisburg, on Tuesday (Oct 24) said that they had arrested a man who was allegedly planning a terror attack. According to German media reports, the man was suspected of planning an attack on a pro-Israeli demonstration.

What did the police say?

According to the police, the man was arrested from his home in Duisburg after they received “indications of a possible attack scenario”. However, whether the man was preparing an attack “is under investigation,” said the local police in a statement.

The apartment of the person “who was already known to the police” in the city's Dellviertel neighbourhood was also searched and he was taken into custody, said the police.

German media reports on the incident

The man, who was identified by the German media reports as 29-year-old Tarik S, had previously been sentenced to five years imprisonment for his membership of the Islamic State. According to several media reports, he was a German-Egyptian national who allegedly planned to attack a pro-Israel demonstration.

German magazine Der Spiegel weekly and newspaper Bild reported that police had received a tip-off from the country’s foreign intelligence service. The alert was deemed serious enough that the 29-year-old was reportedly arrested under the country’s Risk Prevention Act.

The man had, among other things, searched the internet for pro-Israeli demonstrations and consulted jihadist content, fuelling fears that he wanted to plan an attack, according to the reports.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect had planned on targeting a specific demonstration. As of Tuesday evening, the Duisburg police said that they could not confirm the identity of the suspect in custody.

According to Der Spiegel, Tarik S travelled to Syria via Turkey at the end of 2013, where he joined the Islamic State group and was arrested at Frankfurt airport upon his return three years later.

The incident comes in the midst of hundreds of pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies across the world, including in Germany, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which began after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack against Israel, with the latter retaliating with constant bombardment of Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)



