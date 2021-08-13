German teacher goes on trial in alleged cannibalism case

The trial of a 41-year-old teacher accused of killing another man to eat him began in Germany's capital on Tuesday.

According to the German news agency DPA, prosecutors believe the defendant met his victim, a 43-year-old German mechanic, via an online dating service a few hours before the September killing.

They said there was no evidence the victim consented to his death.

For concerns of privacy, none of the individuals' identities has been revealed.

According to DPA, the suspect reportedly cut up the man's body in his Berlin flat and then dispersed portions of it across the city.

After weeks of searching for the missing mechanic, police discovered some bones in a forest in northern Berlin and used sniffer dogs to hunt down a suspect.

In 2006, Armin Meiwes was convicted of murder and disturbing the peace by a German court for murdering and devouring a man he met online.



Meiwes is currently receiving a life term in prison.

In 2015, a German police officer was found guilty of murder after killing a man he met on a cannibalism-themed internet discussion forum.

(With inputs from agencies)