German diplomat arrested in Rio de Janeiro for allegedly killing husband

A German diplomat was arrested by the police in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday for allegedly killing his Belgian husband and trying to cover up the crime. According to the police report, Uwe Herbert Hahn works at the German consulate, and had reported that his husband died on Friday under mysterious circumstances. Hahn said that his husband – Walter Henri Maximilien Biot – collapsed and hit fatally hit his head. However, the police told AFP that the analysis of the victim’s body and the house in Ipanema showed that he was severely beaten and that resulted in his death.

"The version of events given by the consul, that the victim suffered a fall, is incompatible with the conclusions of the forensics report," officer Camila Lourenco said on social media.

"It found various bruises, including on the torso, compatible with injuries inflicted by stomping, as well as lesions compatible with an attack with a cylindrical instrument," she added.

"The cadaver is screaming out the circumstances of its death," she added.

The pictures posted by Rio de Janeiro's 14th police precinct showed blood on the floor and walls of the apartment and they also said that Hahn would not have any diplomatic immunity.

Hahn and Biot were married to each other for 20 years. While not much information was released about the victim, media reports claimed that he was a week away from turning 53.

The police are currently investigating all the evidence in the case, and they believe that despite Hahn saying that the victim was drunk when he fell, the police have not found any supporting proof.

