German court gives 'last warning' to 82-year-old after being convicted 24 times for drug dealing

A German court has given an 82-year-old man 'last warning' to avoid imprisonment after he was found guilty of drug dealing for the nth time.

The court announced its verdict after discovering that the man had already been convicted 24 times for committing the very crime.

As per the AP reports, the retired seaman was handed a suspended sentence by a court in the northern town of Aurich on Monday.

The accused said that he wanted to improve his sparse monthly pension, which was around 800-euro ($855), by selling marijuana.

The prosecutors had asked the court to impose a jail term of minimum 34 months in view of the man's lengthy criminal record and an existing suspended sentence, AP cited German news agency dpa as saying.

But, according to the reports, the judges said that taking the man's recent health problems and particular circumstances into consideration, they would make an exception and classify the latest crimes as 'less serious offences'.

