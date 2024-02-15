George Soros’ son Alex dating Huma Abedin, ex-vice chair of Hilary Clinton's 2016 prez campaign

American billionaire investor George Soros' son Alex Soros (38) is in a relationship with Huma Abedin (47) - the former vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. The two apparent lovebirds hard-launched their relationship by posting a cosy photograph in a Valentine's Day post on social media.

The pairing, although delightful, has caught the attention of netizens who are scrutinising the Soros family once again for their deep ties into the political landscape of the USA.

Apart from being Clinton's vice campaign manager in 2016, Abedin previously served as the Democrat leader's deputy chief of staff during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 until 2013. She also worked as Clinton's travelling chief of staff and former assistant during her 2008 presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, Alex is taking from where his father left last year. Since being handed over the keys to the $25 billion empire, Alex has assumed control of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) and started meeting top Democratic officials, former President Bill Clinton and even attending meetings with Pope Francis. According to records, he has also visited President Biden's White House at least 20 times.

For years, Soros Sr. has been one of the biggest donors to the Democrat party, leading to accusations from the Red side of the political divide that the liberal billionaire was pushing his agenda using his money.

Thus, the link-up between the aide of a top Democrat leader and the Soros family is being seen through the lens of 'political convenience', experts say.

One of the Netizens reacting to the news said: "Now doesn’t that pairing make sense? Dots connected."

Meanwhile, another commented: "Man, talk about a political groupie. She went from a convicted politico (Wiener) to the 'heir-apparent' of the Soros empire. Doesn't let any grass grow under her feet. Probably taking tips from Hilary!"

Abedin's previous marriage

Notably, Abedin used to be married to disgraced former Democrat leader Anthony Weiner. She filed for divorce from Weiner in 2017 after he was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for sexting with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl.

The final straw in their marriage came when Weiner sent images of his crotch to a woman while next to his young son in 2016.