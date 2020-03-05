Genuine leadership completely lost in Pakistan: Reham Khan

"Genuine leadership, party workers are completely lost in Pakistan," said senior journalist and broadcaster Reham Khan on WION's Global Summit 2020 when asked whether Pakistan's politics can be recalibrated.

The theme of the session was: "Balancing and Recalibrating Pakistan’s Diplomatic Strategy: Economy, Security and Internal Political Stability". The other panellists in the session were: Pakistan's former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri and former foreign secretary Salman Bashir.

"It's sad to see Maryam Nawaz Sharif not being able to represent in Parliament. We need to encourage student leadership. We really need to encourage young leaders, we have seen some of the most sensible voices coming from women in India and Pakistan," Reham said.

Mahmud Kasuri, who was foreign minister when military dictator Pervez Musharraf was in power, claimed that in 2006 Pakistan invited former Indian PM Manmohan Singh to sign an agreement on Sir Creek.

"We wanted to prove to the world that India and Pakistan could change things bilaterally...unfortunately, we said March when Musharraf went hell lose", said Mahmud Kasuri.

Mahmud Kasuri also said that Pakistan's relations with the United States took a nosedive since 2011. However, he said that US President Donald Trump repeatedly insisted on mediations to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir despite New Delhi's reservations.

Kasuri said that only China and the US can play a role in resolving the issue. "The US has a slight tilt towards India," Kasuri said.

Salman Bashir said that religious tourism like opening up Kartarpur Corridor could act as important steps.