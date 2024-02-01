Gen Z boys and men less positive about feminism, find it harmful: Study

Boys and men from Generation Z view feminism less positively than young women and baby boomers and are more likely to believe that the ideology has done more harm than good, according to a recent study. It also shows that young people have stark attitudes about a range of issues related to masculinity and women’s equality indicating an emerging gender divide.

What was the study about?

The findings were based on the figures from an Ipsos poll for King’s College London’s Policy Institute and the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership and included a representative survey of 3,716 people above the age of 16.

The survey included questions about how helpful the term “toxic masculinity” is, whether women or men have it tougher today, their views on feminism, and Andrew Tate.

It shows that overall despite being more socially liberal young men today are no longer supportive of action on gender equality than the older generations, but are more worried about challenges facing men.

Meanwhile, young women have become pessimistic about the future progress of gender equality in the upcoming years.

“This is a new and unusual generational pattern – normally, it tends to be the case that younger generations are consistently more comfortable with emerging social norms, as they grew up with these as a natural part of their lives,” said Professor Bobby Duffy at King’s College London, in a statement.

He added, “This points to a real risk of fractious division among this coming generation of young – and the need to listen carefully to both.”

Findings of the study

According to the study, 46 per cent of women believe feminism has done more good to society than harm, 10 per cent higher than the share of young men who agreed to the same. Meanwhile, one in six men of the same age group said feminism has done more harm than good.

Younger people overall reportedly have a more favourable view of the term “toxic masculinity.”. However, 37 per cent of men aged 16 to 29 find the term unhelpful, and roughly double the number of young women who agreed.

On the other hand, around 47 per cent of young women as opposed to 29 per cent of young men – or any other age category reportedly find it helpful.

The study also noted the biggest gender gap in views among the youngest generation when the participants of the survey were asked whether women or men have it harder.

At least 68 per cent of women aged between 16 to 29 said it is harder to be a woman when compared to 35 per cent of young men in agreement.

Around 30 per cent of men aged 16 to 29 said it will be much harder to be a man in 20 years’ time. However, nearly half of the young women of the same age said it would be the opposite.

Why Andrew Tate?

The survey included questions about controversial influencer Andrew Tate who is currently facing charges, which he has denied, related to human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The British-American former kickboxer has made headlines time and time again due to his views and talks about hitting and choking women with his 8.7 million followers.

One in five men aged 16 to 29 who have heard of Tate say they have a favourable view of him, while 61 per cent of young men are unfavourable towards him, according to the study.

Around 14 per cent of those who have heard Tate’s statements on men and women reportedly “agree he raises important points about real threats to male identity and gender roles,” while 73 per cent find it offensive.

Duffy also noted that more work needs to be done on “understanding the challenges facing young men today, or we risk that void being filled by celebrities and influencers, and this nascent divide being exacerbated.”