Gazprom to cut down gas deliveries through Nord Stream

Russian natural gas giant Gazprom said on Monday (July 25) that it is cutting gas deliveries through Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic metres a day from Wednesday. This is 20 per cent of the pipeline's capacity. Nord Stream supplies gas to Europe. The state-owned company said that it was stopping operations of one of last two operating turbines because of "technical condition of the engine". Gazprom said that supplies from Portovaya compressor station will be slashed on Wednesday after 7 am Moscow time.

The announcement has elicited reaction from Europe with Germany saying there was no technical jurisdiction for Gazprom's announcement.

"According to the information we have there is no technical reason for a reduction of deliveries," a German economy ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

German group Siemens energy has been charged with maintenance of the turbine. Siemens said in a statement to AFP that there was "no link between the turbine and the gas cuts that have been implemented or announced".

Latest step from Gazprom has come after restoration of gas supply to Europe via Nord Stream last week. The supply was restored after 10 days of maintenace.

Germany is heavily dependent on Russian gas. It has accused Moscow of using gas as a weapon to exert political pressure. Other countries in the West have also alleged that Russia is trying to shoot back after economic sanctions were imposed on it in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom cut flows to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea in recent weeks, blaming the absence of a Siemens gas turbine that was undergoing repairs in Canada.

Earlier Monday, Gazprom said it had received paperwork related to the delayed delivery of the turbine but pointed out a number of issues remained, including those relating to EU and UK sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies)

