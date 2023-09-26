Garcetti says India, Pakistan need to resolve issue after US diplomat's secret visit to PoK

Brushing himself away from the controversy, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday (Sep 26) said US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome's visit to Gilgit-Baltistan remains a matter which should be "resolved between India and Pakistan, not by any third party including the US".

Reflecting on the visit, which was kept secret by both the embassy and the local government, Garcetti drew parallels saying he had visited Kashmir as part of G20 preparations as well.

"It's not my place to react to the US Ambassador in Pakistan but he's been before and we obviously had part of our delegation in Jammu and Kashmir during the G20 as well," said Garcetti.

"This is an issue that has to be resolved between India and Pakistan and not by a third party, including the US," he added.

Garcetti's comments were prompted after Blome's multi-day private visit to Gilgit-Baltistan - a region that New Delhi considers a part of undivided Jammu and Kashmir and essentially, an integral part of India.

According to Pakistan media reports, Blome visited various recreational sites and inspected ongoing projects of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) during the trip. He also held an acquaintance of Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Sadia Danish, and Member of Assembly, Rani Sanam Faryad.

Blome's previous visit

Blome's visit to the disputed region is not the first name he has courted controversy with India. In October last year, Blome visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and repeatedly referred to the region as AJK (Azad Kashmir, the contentious term used by Pakistan to refer to the area).

India does not appreciate references to the area as Azad Kashmir since it views Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, or PoK, as its own. According to New Delhi, Pakistan forcibly occupied the area in 1947.

At the time, the US side stated that the envoy was in PoK on an official visit as part of initiatives to repair the region's historical and cultural landmarks and to draw attention to American aid provided to Pakistan in the wake of the 2005 earthquake and 2022 devastating floods.

