US envoy, during visit to PoK, refers to the region as ‘Azad Kashmir’, stirs controversy

Donald Blome, the United States' representative to Pakistan, visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir this past week. What is not believed to sit well with India is that Blome repeatedly referred to PoK as AJK during his tour there (Azad Kashmir).

India does not appreciate references to the area as Azad Kashmir since it views Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, or PoK, as its own. According to New Delhi, Pakistan forcibly occupied the area in 1947.

The MEA criticised US Congresswoman Ilham Omar's trip to PoK in April of this year and referred to her as a proponent of "narrow-minded politics."

Omar attempted to incite India during her visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by raising the topic of the Narendra Modi administration's alleged repeal of Article 370 and claims of human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir.

It should be mentioned that the US envoy was in PoK on an official visit as part of initiatives to repair the region's historical and cultural landmarks and to draw attention to American aid provided to Pakistan in the wake of the 2005 earthquake and the most recent, devastation floods.

The US envoy's travel to PoK coincides with efforts by the Biden administration to engage Pakistan following the Donald Trump administration's isolation of Islamabad over allegations that it was not sincere in combating terrorism.

In response to the US effort to patch things up with Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that "the relationship between the US and Islamabad will neither serve the interests of America nor of Pakistan."

