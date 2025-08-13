Car with explosives recovered in M4: FSB arrests ‘Crow’ suspect of assassination plot of Russian Defence official

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on August 12 announced that it had foiled a Ukraine-led assassination attempt targeting a senior defence ministry official. The operative was a dual citizen of Russia and Ukraine, arrested on the M4 highway in Moscow.

"During the course of operational investigative activities, an agent of the Ukrainian special services under the pseudonym ‘Raven’ was identified, recruited in the territory of a third country," read the statement by the Russian Federal Security Service.

“He made a homemade explosive device and disguised it in a car purchased with enemy money.”

Born in 1989 and known as “Voron” (“crow”), he allegedly planned to park the vehicle near the target's car. He had packed the car with explosives and would have detonated it as the target approached. According to the report, the alleged person was under duress; he was promised deferment from the military draft in exchange for carrying out the assassination.

"During the interrogation, he confessed to collaborating with the enemy's special services, during which he was offered the opportunity to return to his country of origin and, in exchange for committing a terrorist act, avoid mobilisation into the Ukrainian Armed Forces," read the statement by the Russian Federal Security Service.

He was charged with state treason, illegal handling and trafficking of explosives. The individual remains in pre-trial detention and may end up in life imprisonment.