/From Xi's 400 officials to Putin: Full list of world leaders attending BRICS Summit 2026 in Delhi

As India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12–13, 2026, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are among the world leaders expected to attend the event. The summit, hosted by India after five years, comes at a time of amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Europe.



The leaders from the grouping nation, which stretches across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, are expected to bring together leaders and senior representatives from across the bloc. The other heads of state set to visit New Delhi for the summit include South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa, Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko, Egypt's president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Kazakhstan's president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Indonesia's president Prabowo Subianto.



In addition, Prime Ministers Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand, and Abiy Ahmad, respectively, are expected to join the summit, while Cuba, Nigeria, and Uzbekistan are likely to be represented by their presidents, Miguel Diaz-Canel, Bola Tinubu, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

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Brazil, one of the bloc's founding members, is unlikely to see President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attend in person due to conflicting commitments at home, with Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira expected to represent the country instead. Other stand-ins reportedly under consideration include Uganda's Vice President Jessica Alupo, Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who would attend in place of his father, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The summit, hosted by India, runs from September 12-13.

Xi Jinping to visit with 400 officials

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to arrive with a sizeable delegation, reportedly more than double the Chinese contingent that travelled with him on his last India visit in 2019. Multiple reports indicate Xi's delegation could number around 400 officials, compared to fewer than 200 in 2019. The trip would mark Xi's first visit to India in seven years, coming as both nations work to ease years of border-related tension.