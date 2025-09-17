From 'ring of steel' to 'Sea King helicopter': Trump's high-tech security in UK - Details inside

The US President Donald Trump has arrived in the United Kingdom(UK) for his official state visit. He will be welcomed with full royal honours at Windsor Castle. This visit comes just few days after the killing of Trump’s ally, Charlie Kirk, at a college event in Utah. This incident has also raised extra concerns about Trump’s safety and security. This is Trump's second state visit to the UK amid his protectionist policies and tough anti-immigrant stance.

The scale of force is quite similar to Trump’s 2019 visit, when more than 6,000 police officers were deployed at a cost of £3.4 million ($46,46,593). Officials have set up a “ring of steel” around the Windsor town, including road closures, barriers, police dogs, mounted patrols, and strict airspace restrictions. Drones and the National Police Air Service are also being used to monitor the area.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

US President Donald Trump has been hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle, as Buckingham Palace is under renovation. Events that are planned for Donald Trump are - a state banquet, a carriage procession, and a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

What are the security measures for Trump and Melania?

Trump and First Lady Melania landed in UK on Tuesday (September 16) night on Air Force One, a specially modified Boeing 747 plane with advanced defense systems, secure communication tools, radar-jamming, missile defense, midair refueling capability and important medical facilities. Despite looking similar to a commercial airliner on the outside, Air Force One is classed as a military aircraft.

On the ground in UK, Trump travels in “the Beast,” his armored Cadillac limousine. The has an armour-plated body and bulletproof windows, which contribute to its whopping weight of about nine tonnes (20,000lb).

For short routes, he will use Marine One, the Sikorsky VH-3D Sea King helicopter, which is companied by decoy aircraft and Osprey MV-22s carrying staff and Service Service teams.

Why is security so tight for US President Donald Trump?