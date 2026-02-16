/From mining to aircraft deals: What's on table in Iran-US nuclear negotiations?

Iran and the US diplomats will meet in Geneva for second round of talks on Tuesday (Feb 17). While the US wants Iran to ensure that there will be no uranium enrichment in future, Tehran has expressed that it will compromise only when sanctions relief are granted. Additionally, the US wants the deal to include areas like oil and gas fields, joint fields, mining investments, and even aircraft purchases. Iran and the US renewed negotiations amid US President Donald Trump's massive military buildup in Arabian Sea.

"For the sake of an agreement's durability, it is essential that the US also benefits in areas with high and quick economic returns. Common interests in the oil and gas fields, joint fields, mining investments, and even aircraft purchases are included in the negotiations" foreign ministry deputy director for economic diplomacy Hamid Ghanbari said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. Ghanbari also argued that the 2015 nuclear pact with world powers had not secured US economic interests.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What we know about Iran-US nuclear talks?

On Feb 15, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi reached Geneva to lead Tehran’s delegation into a second round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States. Trump's top envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will attend the Geneva talks from American side. Both sides held first round of latest talks in Muscat earlier this month.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about reaching a deal with Iran, and said that Trump is open to meeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, he acknowledged that no previous attempts to strike a deal with the Iranian regime have been successful. "No one's ever been able to do a successful deal with Iran but we're going to try," Rubio said during a news conference in Bratislava. During Munich Security Conference, he also insisted that Trump wants to resolve the matter diplomatically.