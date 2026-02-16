/Netanyahu lists condition for US-Iran deal but Tehran wants sanctions relief: Will second round of nuclear talks succeed?

Netanyahu and Trump agreed to intensify the “maximum pressure policy” in order to force Iran to give up its nuclear program, including clamping down on the sale of Tehran’s oil to China, according to a Saturday report citing two US officials. In the meeting, Trump also insisted Netanyahu for continuation of talks with Iran. Moreover, after the latest meeting between the duo, CBS report citing sources claimed that Trump reportedly told Netanyahu in December that he would back Israeli strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile program if Washington and Tehran could not reach a deal. Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting, Iran warned that his influence can be "destructive" for the future of talks. Iranian foreign ministry clearly stated that the negotiating partner for them is solely America and that it should act 'independently.' Tehran also accused Israel of attempting to sabotage the peace efforts between the two countries.