From transport app to life-saving tool, journey of Kyiv Digital's transformation

Kyiv Digital has transformed from the city's official app to buy transportation tickets to a life-saving tool since Ukraine's invasion.

Before Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, people in the capital used to pay for parking or utility bills through the app.

But after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the app’s focus was changed in just 24 hours. The mastermind behind this transformation is Kyiv deputy mayor Petro Olenych.

It now has 1.5 million users and is one of the top free applications in the Ukrainian app store as per a spokesperson for CDTO the app.

“Kyiv Digital has become the essential tool for warnings and alarms in the city. The novelties include a map of bomb shelters, map of available pharmacies and the access of insulin, a map of grocery stores, a map of points with free water and bread, pet shops, humanitarian headquarters, and more,” the spokesperson said.

“The app has been around for a while and l found it very useful [before] because you could pay for parking on it and buy tickets for buses and trolleybuses,” said Denys Malakhatka, a scientific academic researcher.

“Since the war started, they changed the app. They now send you alerts about when to take shelter and I also really like the fact that they let you know when the potential attack has ended,” said Malakhatka.

“I think it’s great that they tell you when it’s over and you can relax,” he said.

Also read | Russia promises to pay Syrian fighters $1,100 to fight in Ukraine: Watchdog

“We must adapt our services and we have done. Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are working more cohesively and productively than ever. The reason is obvious. We defend our country, our cities, our residents, our parents, our children and our future. This is our home so we will fight to the last,” said Olencyh in a statement.

“There are eight to 10 alarms a day – and when I’m sleeping I don’t want to hear them as well,” said Kyle Kondratiev, a lightning designer-turned humanitarian volunteer humanitarian.

Also read | 'We don't know how to kill': Residents of Odessa who cannot fight help with war efforts in other ways

Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv on Tuesday, smashing apartments and a subway station, while civilians in 2,000 cars fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor in what was believed to be the biggest evacuation yet from the desperately besieged seaport.

On the diplomatic front, another round of talks began between Russia and Ukraine via video, and the leaders of three European Union countries — including Poland, a NATO member on Ukraine’s doorstep — planned a visit to the embattled capital in a bold show of support.

With the number of people driven from the country by the war eclipsing 3 million, large explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia’s assault on the capital appeared to become more systematic and edged closer to the city centre.

Moscow denies targeting civilian areas in Ukraine, despite widespread evidence suggesting otherwise, with Western powers and rights groups accusing it of committing possible war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies)