French authorities rescue 31 migrants in English Channel

French maritime authorities rescued 31 migrants in the English Channel on Sunday. According to the authorities, the rescued include three children and an infant and were trying to cross the English Channel to the British coast in small boats.

On Saturday, two boats carrying a total of nine migrants found themselves in trouble in the bay of Wissant and a ferry spotted another boat, with six more, in difficulty in the access channel to the port of Calais.

On the same evening, French Navy patrol vessel rescued 16 migrants after being alerted by a fishing vessel, including the infant and three children, off Dunkirk. Four Sudanese migrants needed medical assistance.

French authorities picked up 38 migrants in the Channel on Friday.

British government has increased pressure on France to prevent migrants coming into UK waters.

(Inputs from AFP)