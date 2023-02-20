France to make 3D copies of two 16th-century sculptures, jewels displayed at NY Met

Jewels and two 16th-century sculptures belonging to French Renaissance art have been kept on display at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art since 1908. Now, with an unusual agreement and modern technology, France will make precise 3D copies of these jewels and sculptures which will be installed in the French castle, which used to be the home of the originals long back.

The plan of creating an exact 3D copy of the original is the result of the rare partnership between the Met or the New York museum and the Dordogne department in southwestern France.

The statues, which are from the early 1500s and are the creation of an anonymous sculptor, represent scenes from the Bible entitled "Entombment of Christ" and "Pieta With Donors."

In the coming months, a tourism promotion agency based in Dordogne, Semitour will work along with the Atelier of Fac-Similes Perigord (AFSP) for making the replicas in the coming months.

For around 400 years, the originals were installed in the chapel of the Biron chateau in the Dordogne. The sprawling fortress which has been constructed on a strategic promontory comprises buildings from various eras and includes a dungeon which dates back to the 12th century.

Dordogne president Germinal Peiro, while visiting the Met, said that the chateau, which has suffered damages and was rebuilt across the centuries, has belonged to the Dordogne department since 1978. He added that the fortress was declared a historic monument by the department.

Met's medieval art curator C Griffith Mann and Perigord atelier's head Francis Rigenbach explained that the artisans will use 3D scanners to create digital images of the sculptures, without moving or disturbing the originals.

"By making a digital 'cast', we can employ non-invasive techniques" to create identical copies, said Rigenbach. Rigenbach added that the replicas will cost around $375,000 and will be placed in their original spots in the Biron chapel.

