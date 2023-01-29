Torah scroll, which survived the Holocaust, unveiled by UAE museum

A Torah scroll, which was able to survive the Holocaust and is seen as the latest approach to understanding the history of Jews in the Middle East by Israel and its Arab allies, was unveiled by a private museum on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates.

Crossroads of Civilisations Museum's founder Ahmed Obaid Al Mansoori said that the display of Torah scrolls, which was unveiled for International Holocaust Remembrance Day, will help people fight the "big denial" of the presence of the Holocaust in the region.

"For us, peace is a complete peace. Many people have forgotten the Jews are part of the region. So here, we're trying to show ... the good days between the Jews and the Arabs in the past,” said Al Mansoori.

The museum has taken the scroll on a permanent loan from the Memorial Scrolls Trust which owns around 1,000 Czech scrolls which have survived the Holocaust and were later sent to London.

"I lived in the Arab world when I was young, and the term Holocaust does not exist ... So this is a huge step," Edwin Shuker, vice-president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews and Iraqi-Jewish businessman, who had facilitated the loan between the two museums, said.

In the Arab world, very little is taught about Nazi Germany's history of killing around six million Jews by Nazi Germany.

WATCH | Museum of the Future: 'The most beautiful building on Earth' | Tech It Out

In a post shared on Twitter earlier this month, the Emirati embassy located in Washington said that Holocaust education would be included in the school syllabus in the UAE, which will be the country in the region to take such a step.

"It's important to remember what happened. It's important to make sure that it will never happen again. And it's important to stand here together, all of us, Israelis, Emiratis and others in order to say: Not anymore," said Israeli ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek, while speaking on the sidelines of the museum event.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.