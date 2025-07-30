'Most essential, urgent needs': France to air-drop emergency aid to Gaza - All you need to know

France is planning to drop emergency aid from the air into Gaza in the next few days, according to a diplomatic source and as reported by The Times of Israel. Experts backed by the United Nations have been warning that Gaza is close to a famine, and major steps and aid are required to overcome it. The source said that France’s goal is to help and meet the urgent needs of the people living there. France also called on Israel to immediately reopen land border crossings for humanitarian access.



‘France will carry out airdrops in the coming days to meet the most essential and urgent needs of the civilian population in Gaza,’ the source stated, also demanding ‘the immediate opening by Israel of the land crossing points.’

This news comes on the third day after Israel begins its new aid policy, which includes 'humanitarian pauses' in fighting, resumption of airstrikes by Arab nations and Israeli airstrikes as well.

Other countries like Spain and the United Kingdom (UK) have also said that they will send aid by air to Gaza.

Earlier on Tuesday (July 29), British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said after a cabinet meeting that the United Kingdom (UK) may support in recognising a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, unless Israel takes immediate steps to ease the crisis in Gaza and commit to peace efforts.