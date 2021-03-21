France reports record patients in intensive care as cases rise

As countries race against time to inoculate citizens for better protection from COVID-19, many countries are witnessing a resurgence of cases.

In France, the number of people kept in intensive care units has risen over the weekend. French hospitals recorded 66 new cases requiring ICU, taking the total to 4,353 - a record high for 2021.

The country’s health ministry revealed the numbers on March 20, suggesting an upsurge in the number of serious cases in the country.

Cases are rising in France again, increasing by 35,327 to reach a total of 4.25 million. On Wednesday alone, the country witnessed a surge of 35,088 cases. The death toll in the country rose by 185 to reach 92,167. On Thursday, the country had recorded 285 deaths.

In a statement, the country’s health ministry said that by Saturday, 6.14 million people had received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This implies that over 9.2 per cent of the total population had received their first shot, and 11.7 per cent of the adult population had received the first shot.

On Saturday, a third of French population was put under lockdown restrictions as the government attempts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Paris and other parts of northern France.