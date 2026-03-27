/France pushes for new initiatives to deal with narcotrafficking, maritime security at G7+ FMs meet

G7 foreign ministers, invited countries wrapped up the second day of talks on Friday at the picturesque Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay in France, focusing on a range of issues, from critical minerals to combating terror financing. The meeting brought together G7 nations with key partner countries, India, Brazil, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, to address pressing transnational challenges.

A major highlight was the fight against terrorist financing. France, which organised the first “No Money for Terror” conference in 2018 and adopted the “Paris Agenda,” will host the fifth edition during its G7 presidency. A French diplomatic source told WION that this will "provide an opportunity to promote an international agenda to address emerging forms of terrorist financing."

Discussions also turned to critical minerals, described as vital for economic security and the energy and digital transitions. Sources stated: “The objective is to secure value chains through the development of industrial partnerships between G7 countries and partner countries.” On narcotrafficking and maritime security, France announced plans for a two-phase initiative. This includes setting up a dedicated G7 task force with partners, to be established within the Lyon-Rome Group, and implementing a roadmap on port security and strengthening state action at sea. The task force aims to identify gaps in port security and develop a practical toolbox.

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For the Caribbean region, identified as both a transit and destination area for illicit trafficking, particularly drugs and firearms, France will organise a regional security conference in Martinique in July. Sources sad, "the objective of this conference is to develop a shared understanding of the challenges at the regional level, strengthen the network of relevant stakeholders, and promote standards across all areas necessary to combat trafficking."

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meetings and held bilateral talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The ministers held extensive discussions on the situation in the Middle East. They agreed to continue their close coordination "with a view to working jointly towards ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz", the French statement said.