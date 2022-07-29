France faces mustard shortage as climate change as a result of the Ukraine War

As a result of the war in Ukraine and the drought in Canada, the world's supply of mustard seeds is in short supply in France. The few French consumers who have been able to find mustard in stores are paying a premium, since retail prices have increased by 14% this year.

Some French farmers want to take advantage of the chance to increase their domestic mustard seed production.

If not outrage, then at least a great deal of unease has been raised by the strange disappearance of mustard from store shelves in France.

Since losing the condiment that gives a steak frites edge, life to a grilled sausage, depth to a vinaigrette, and richness to mayonnaise, France has been searching for substitutes in quiet desperation.

The candidates now include shallots, horseradish, wasabi, Worcestershire sauce, and even creams of Roquefort.

Some people feel personally affected by the severe weather that destroyed the supply of mustard seeds in and outside of France, as well as by the supply chain disruptions brought on by the coronavirus epidemic, which are still having an impact today.

Calls to domestically produce mustard seeds are being made in response to the shortage in order to rely less on foreign suppliers.

