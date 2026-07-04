/France deploys minehunters to secure the Strait of Hormuz shipping route

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday announced that France has deployed mine countermeasures assets to West Asia to help restore safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the move is aimed at supporting the resumption of maritime traffic through one of the world's busiest shipping routes.

"France has deployed mine countermeasures assets to the Middle East, including two minehunters in particular. Accompanied by two frigates and a maritime patrol aircraft, these assets are ready to contribute, alongside our partners, to the full resumption of navigation and to ensure the safety of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," Macron said in a post on X.

"The signing, on June 17 last, of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran constitutes an important step forward for regional stability, particularly by reaffirming freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

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Macron said France had decided to adjust its military deployment in the region following discussions with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

"In light of this favourable development and the changing needs, following the constructive exchanges I had with the Sultan of Oman, I have decided to adapt our deployment," he said.

UK, France reaffirm commitment to Hormuz security

The deployment follows a joint statement issued on Friday in which British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for the global economy. Restoring safe transit for ships of all nations through the Strait is a matter of global concern," the joint statement said.

The two leaders said Oman had agreed to work with France and the United Kingdom to ensure safe navigation through its territorial waters. They added that both countries stood ready to deploy a broader multinational military mission to support freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz if needed.

"The UK and France also stand ready to deploy the wider Multinational Military Mission to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," it added.